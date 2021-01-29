Six villages receive RM190,00 from PM’s special allocation

KUCHING: Six villages in Tebedu constituency received RM190,000 from Prime Minister’s Special Allocation, disbursed by the State Development Office (SDO).

Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Datuk Amar Michael Manyin who is also Tebedu assemblyman, handed over the cheques to the villages at two separate functions on Tuesday.

The villages were Reteh Mawang which received RM28,000, Bidak Mawang (RM40,000), Tebedu Mawang (RM35,000), Tepoi (RM40,000), Kujang Sain (RM50,000) and Kujang Plaman (RM17,000).

The allocations are mostly meant for the security and development committees (JKKKs) of these villages and their church committees, to fund minor projects such as upgrading and repairs of facilities.

Manyin advised the recipients to utilise the fund wisely, adding they could apply for additional funds if they could come up with early report of their project implementation to back their request.

He also told them to be ready for the next state election which must be held this year, and retain Tebedu as a Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) fortress.

On the Covid-19 pandemic, he called on everyone in Tebedu to work together to maintain the district’s status as a green zone (no positive cases).

He hoped they would continue to abide by the SOPs as well as the latest government’s directive to not hold any social activities and gatherings in longhouses and villages for the time being.

“I hope the village chiefs will initiate an order to stop outsiders from entering their village for the time being to prevent the virus from spreading. Take action against those who do not comply with the SOP. Let’s work together to break the chain of transmission,” he added.

The cheques were handed over first at Bidak Mawang and then at Tebedu Mawang, with very small crowd present in accordance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) against Covid-19.

A political secretary to the chief minister Dr Simon Sinang Bada, Tebedu District Officer Joseph Liaw and local community leaders were also present.