Stay at home PES21 online competition in February

KUCHING: The Ministry of Youth and Sports, with the collaboration of the Sarawak Esports Association (SESA), is organising the MYSS EFOOTBALL PES21 Stay At Home online esports competition on PlayStation 4 (PS4) from Feb 19 to March 7, with a total of RM10,000 in cash prizes to be won.

“We are expecting the participation of 328 youth who are aged 40 and below,” Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah told reporters at a press conference at D-Virtual Park, Samarahan yesterday.

Also present were Youth and Sports Assistant Minister Datuk Snowdan Lawan, the ministry’s permanent secretary Nancy Jolhi, SESA president Afiq Fadhli Narawi and Serbia Dinamik Group Berhad Kuching Operation head Muliawadi Imran.

Abdul Karim, who is also Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister,

said the competition was the effort by the ministry and SESA aimed at producing professional esports gamers through the talent search programme at grass-roots level.

“To become a sports legend isn’t easy but many have succeeded. This competition is also to prepare potential amateur gamers for national and international competitions.

“Furthermore, Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) 2021 will be one of the game to be contested in Johor Sukma next year,” he said.

Abdul Karim added that the MYSS EFootball PES 21 Stay At Home competition is also aimed at helping the gamers to manage their psychological wellbeing and overcome pressure during the competition.

The tournament is divided

into two categories – the ‘1 vs 1’, which will take place from Feb 19 to 21, and the ‘2 vs 2’ on Feb 26-28.

The final for the ‘1 vs 1’ will be held on March 6, followed by the ‘2 vs 2’ on March 7.

The champion of the 1 vs 1 category will bring home RM1,000, first runner-up RM800, third RM600, fourth RM300, fifth RM250 while those finishing in sixth to 10th positions will each get RM150.

As for the 2 vs 2 category, the champion will receive RM2,200, first runners-up RM1,100, second runners-up RM800, fourth RM600, fifth RM400 while the sixth to 10th placings will receive RM250 each.

Registration will open on Feb 1 and ends on Feb 13. Those interested can visit SESA’s Facebook page for details.