Targeted MCO declared for Kampung Sungai Ud, Kampung Sungai Ud Hilir in Dalat District from Jan 27 to Feb 9

KUCHING (Jan 29): A targeted Movement Control Order (EMCO) will be enforced for Kampung Sungai Ud and Kampung Sungai Ud Hilir in Dalat District in Mukah from Jan 27 (12.01 am) until Feb 9 (11.59 pm).

In a statement today, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said that the decision was made following the increasing number of positive Covid-19 cases in the district.

Dalat has reported 89 locally transmitted cases in the past 14 days, turning the district into one of state’s red zones.

Previously on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas had informed that the Movement Control Order (MCO) for Sibu has been extended to Feb 14.

He had said that the state government also decided to extend the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in other parts of Sarawak until Feb 14.