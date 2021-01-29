Teachers urged to be more creative in conducting PdPR sessions

BIDOR: Teachers should be more creative in conducting home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) sessions to ensure that no student is left behind.

Deputy Education Minister II Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon said finding creative ways of delivering lessons was necessary as there were students, especially in rural areas who

were facing Internet access issues.

He said the Ministry of Education Malaysia (MOE) was aware of certain issues that have arisen since the PdPR was implemented, adding that it was looking for ways to overcome them.

“Since the reimplementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) last year, various efforts have been undertaken by the ministry, schools, Parents Teachers Associations and communities to improve the PdPR approach,” he said.

He said this to reporters after presenting contributions in the form of food supply, face masks and personal hygiene kits to residents of Kampung Chang Lama, Sungai Gepai here yesterday.

Dr Mah cited as an example that there were teachers from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Syeikh Abdul Ghani here who would visit their Orang Asli students every week to make sure that none of them get left behind.

He also called on teachers to work together with parents to ensure smooth running of the PdPR sessions.

Meanwhile, Kampung Chang Lama headman Dahil Yok Chopil said about 95 students in the village have problems to follow PdPR due to network constraints.

He also said that most houses in the village do not have myTV decoders that can enable students to watch educational television programmes such as TV Pendidikan.

As such, he urged the authorities to find ways to solve the issues faced by students in the village to avoid them from losing interest in learning. — Bernama