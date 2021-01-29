Uggah: Protect your families and yourselves, don’t travel or socialise for now

KUCHING (Jan 29): Protect your families from Covid-19 by refraining from socialising or travelling, cautioned Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas today.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman said the state had seen quite a number of cases that involved infections among family members.

“A few cases already involved families because one of the family members returned home from outside (Sarawak) and then the virus is spread among the family members.

“In the past few days, we have seen up and down of the number of cases, with the lowest at 70 and today it rises to 179, which means that the situation is not stable.

“So I appeal to everybody to please do your part and comply with the SOP. Take care of yourself and you are taking care of your families,” he said in response to a question at the daily press conference on Covid-19 updates today.

He said Sarawak had fought the first, second and third wave of Covid-19 infections and it could do the same for this current wave.

“We have done it before and we can do it this time round. All that is required is our cooperation, commitment and sacrifices from each and every Sarawakian.”

On the part of the Sarawak government, Uggah said they would provide all that is needed for frontliners to combat the infection.

He said the authorities are also doing their best to make sure that test results could be made known within 36 hours.

To a question, Uggah said the authorities in Sibu had every right to impose regulations to curb the spread of Covid-19, and this would mean the closure of public places such as markets.

He explained that the authorities would not come up with regulations such as ordering the closure of a market to make people’s lives difficult.

“We hope everybody can endure it. We are doing it not to torture the people but it is done in the interest of public health,” he said.

He added that the authorities here had ordered the Stutong Market and some other markets to close to help contain the spread of Covid-19.

“We have closed down Stutong Market and other markets, it is not confined to one market. Sibu will decide what is best for everyone,” he said.