263 new cases, two more deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 263 new Covid-19 cases today, while 414 more patients were discharged, revealed Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

The total number of cases in Sabah to date stood at 48,570 cases.

In a written statement today, he also reported two deaths in Sandakan (1) and Kudat (1).

One new cluster was reported, Kluster Jalan Labuk, in Sandakan involving two more new cases making it 15 in total.

The index case was a student who was detected positive during a hostel check in screening on January 22.

Results from the screening also found out several students and teachers had tested positive.

“There are also 2,328 patients receiving treatment, with 733 in the hospitals, 1,572 in Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centres (PKRC) and 23 at Temporary Detention Centre (PTS)/ Prison.

“The number of Covid-19 patients in the ICU is 95, and 27 patients need ventilation aids,” he said.

Kota Kinabalu recorded the highest number of daily cases today, with 44.

Lahad Datu was the second highest (43) followed by Sandakan (22), Putatan (21), Tawau (20), Penampang (17), Tuaran (13), Keningau (12), Papar (11), Ranau (8), Kinabatangan (8), Kota Belud (7), Semporna (6), Kudat (5), Kita Marudu (5), Tongod (5), Kunak (4), Kuala Penyu (4), Kalabakan (4), Beluran (2), Pitas (1) and Nabawan (1).

Of the 263 positive Covid-19 cases recorded, 192 cases (73%) were from close contact screening, 41 cases (15.6%) from symptomatic screening, 8 case (3%) from new and existing cluster screening, two cases (0.8 %) from hostel check in screening and 20 cases (7.6%) from other categories.

Masidi also added that the total bed capacity at Covid-19 Hospital is 1,084 units.

Meanwhile at the PKRC, there are 4,321 units and PTS 1,100, making a total of 6,505 units.

The percentage of bed use today was 35.79%.