AADK arrest 6 individuals for suspected drug abuse in Kota Samarahan

KUCHING (Jan 30): A total of five men and one woman were arrested by the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) during a drug prevention operation in Kota Samarahan yesterday.

AADK Kota Samarahan head Izzuddin Sedi said checks were carried out at Kampung Jaie, Kampung Tanjung Bundong involving nine AADK personnel.

“Checks were carried out in these areas based on information that we have received from the public as well as from our own intelligence,” said Izzuddin in a statement today.

He also said all of the six suspects, aged between 19 and 27 years old, tested positive for drugs (syabu).

The case will be investigated under Section 3(1) of the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983.

On another note, AADK is advising the people to not be involved in drug related activities such as peddling, smuggling and manufacturing drugs.

For drug rehabilitation programmes, AADK can be contacted via their hotline at 03-8911 2233 or 019-626 2233.