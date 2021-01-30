Abang Johari vows more measures to tackle rising Covid-19 cases in Sibu as state anticipates arrival of vaccine

SIBU (Jan 30): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said the state government is stepping up its efforts to curb the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Sibu.

He said containing the virus in the next five or six months was important in anticipation of the Covid-19 vaccine, which is scheduled to arrive in the state then.

“This coming five to six months’ time is important for us to control the virus. At that time, we will have our vaccine then.

“The vaccine is not a cure, it is just a preventive measure to enhance your body’s antibodies to fight the virus. So, we want to contain Covid-19 cases within that time in Sarawak,” he told a press conference today.

Johari, who attended a briefing on the Covid-19 cases in Sibu at RH Hotel earlier today said with the increased number of Covid-19 cases in Sibu and areas surrounding Sibu, there was a need to improve the state government’s efforts to contain the virus.

He said one of the areas that needed improvement is the setting up of more quarantine centres in Sibu.

“Dr Annuar (Rapaee) will identify places to be converted into quarantine centres to place low risk patients,” he said.

As the virus had spread to the rural areas, he had requested the Disaster Management Committee from each respective division to find ways to solve the logistic problems between the quarantine centres and affected areas.

He said the state government would bear the logistic cost required, as well as address the manpower shortage currently being faced by the enforcement authorities.

Abang Johari added that when it comes to those living in longhouses or rural areas, communication between the affected people and enforcement personnel is important, especially in explaining Covid-19.

“This (Covid-19) is new to them, so we must have a channel of communication that can be understood by them.

“I was made to understand in some longhouses, when the lockdown was enforced, they (longhouse folks) cannot stand staying at the longhouse for so long, so they go out using ‘jalan tikus’ or jungle trek via their orchard. So, communication is very important,” he pointed out.

He also said that the state government will provide an additional 10 ventilators to Sibu Hospital.

He hoped that the people could give their full cooperation and comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) outlined.

“If we do this, we can overcome this problem in Sibu and other places as well,” he said.