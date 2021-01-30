Association wants travel ban imposed

MIRI: The Federation of Miri Division Chinese Association has called on the Sarawak government to impose stricter travel ban to control the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

Its president Datuk David Goh, in a statement yesterday, said Brunei had done well in controlling the spread of the virus with strict travel ban that allows the government to better control the pandemic.

“Following the detection of the first local case on May 6 last year, the Brunei government immediately imposed lockdown, banning its citizens from travelling out and in. There is no new case reported in the country so far.

“I believe the Sarawak government can emulate similar restriction by banning those in Peninsula and Sabah from coming into the state, and to focus on flattening the infection curve,” said Goh.

Goh also suggested that the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) imposed longer quarantine period with 14 days’ compulsory quarantine and seven days’ home isolation period, to check on any symptoms.

“Longer quarantine period is vital to observe those may have contracted the virus, but shows no signs in swab test or physical symptoms, preventing them from unknowingly infecting others,” he said, adding that practising self-discipline was a must during this critical period.

Goh also suggested that Sarawakians now living outside the state should stay put at their current location, instead of returning home.

“The government could save a huge amount of money that is used for the quarantine expenses, to rebuild our economy. The pandemic has hurt the economy the longer it persists, the amount of damage is unimaginable,” said Goh.