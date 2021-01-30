Businesses asked to strictly comply with Covid-19 SOPs

KUCHING: Businesses have been asked to strictly implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement yesterday, Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said businesses should not rely solely on the authorities such as the police to enforce crowd control, especially in markets and supermarkets.

“In all public places, including supermarkets, parks, and restaurants, there must be strict compliance with reducing crowds and physical distancing. No one should let down their guard and allow crowds to mass in any area.

“Otherwise, we cannot blame the authorities for resorting to forced closures and sanitisation when any cases break out,” he said.

Tiong called on the police to also be cautious and vigilant with inter-district travel applications for necessary industries and sectors.

“The conditions for these passes must be strictly controlled to avoid abuses of the privilege during this pandemic for their selfish interests.

“Having lax monitoring of these passes would lead to a major loophole in the pandemic control. With the number of confirmed cases increasing of late, any carelessness would undermine all the efforts we have made so far,” he said.

On a related note, Tiong said individuals, businesses, and government agencies have praised the Bintulu Health Department’s decisiveness and quick actions in containing the pandemic there.

“After seeing and feeling the efforts of the authorities, the public can express confidence in the work of the Bintulu Health Department under its new director and be assured that we can win this war against the pandemic.

“Many people have commented that the efforts of the Disaster Management Committee of Bintulu and especially the medical staff of the Health Department, are clear to see in their hard work and dedication against the coronavirus,” he said.

Tiong pointed out as fighting the pandemic is a race against time, quick decision making is vital, which could be seen in the quick lockdowns, mass screenings, and extensive testing by the disaster committee, the Bintulu Development Authority, police, Welfare Department, military, and other departments involved.

“The supply and distribution of welfare and medical materials and equipment to the affected areas have been achieved with efficiency and punctuality, which does much to make people feel at ease in these trying times.

“The people are very grateful to all the departments and staff that have poured their hearts and souls into fighting the pandemic. In protecting Bintulu, they have striven for days and nights.

“Even better, they have inspired the people to cooperate and contribute to the efforts as well,” he added.