Check out Naim’s festive roadshows

KUCHING: In conjunction with the coming Chinese New Year (CNY), Naim Group of Companies’ is offering exciting property ownership and rental opportunities at its roadshow from Jan 20 to Feb 10 in Vivacity Megamall here.

Similar CNY roadshows are being held simultaneously at Boulevard Shopping Mall Miri (10am – 8pm) and Boulevard Shopping Mall Bintulu (10am – 10pm).

Naim’s senior general manager for sales and marketing Alice Ting said the roadshows are excellent opportunities to invest or rent Naim’s property developments in Kuching, Miri and Bintulu.

“For the upcoming festival, the Group is offering various exciting limited time move-in packages, smart homes and rebate packages.

“We are showcasing a range of new show units for Kuching’s Naim Sapphire Condominium Homes and Bintulu’s Naim ‘The Peak’ Condominium Homes with various furnishing options for sale or rental. You can move in without hassle,” she added.

Its multi-award winning Naim Sapphire Condominium Homes are sought after with its first tower, the Classic almost completely sold. Sale of its second tower, the Deluxe to be completed mid-2021 is ongoing. Its third penthouse’ tower, George Y. Residence is expected to be completed mid-year too.

In Miri, Naim is offering a range of single storey and double storey terrace homes of different affordability within Naim SouthLake Permyjaya lakeside development with a 30-acre lake and clubhouse.

Meanwhile, Naim ‘The Peak’ Condominium Homes in Bintulu offer unique living experience at the tallest condominium building in Sarawak with 34 floors of excellent investment or rental opportunities.

Located within Naim Bintulu Paragon integrated development in the heart of Bintulu, the homes are close to Naim Street Mall retail hub. Naim Street Mall units are also available for sale or lease.

For more information, call 082-416288 or 012-8771984 (Gerald) for Kuching; 085– 491000 or 013-8032525 (Haliza) for Miri; and 086–343881 or 010–9870999 (Kelly) for Bintulu.

Alternatively, log on to www.naimproperties.com.my; visit Naim Properties Facebook page or drop in Naim’s Sales Gallery in Kuching, Miri and Bintulu 9am to 6pm on weekdays and 10am – 5pm on weekends and public holidays.

Show units are open 10am to 6pm, Mondays to Saturdays and 10am to 5pm on Sundays and Public Holidays.