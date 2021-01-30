Common platform for Kuching, Miri and Sibu city councils to connect with public being considered

KUCHING (Jan 30): A common platform for communication and sharing is being considered for the three councils of Kuching South City Council (MBKS), Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) and Miri City Council (MCC), said MBKS mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

“We will try to see how we can connect with all Sarawakians, particularly those in Kuching, Sibu and Miri together with the three councils through a common platform for sharing.

“It will be a good way to let people get to know the three councils and communicate any issues or questions that they have,” he said in his weekly Facebook Live talk session titled ‘Shall WEE Talk?’ today.

In a livestreaming video crossover, SMC chairman Clarence Ting and Miri mayor Adam Yii joined Wee for nearly an hour to talk about the current Covid-19 situation in their respective areas, how the councils are enforcing the standard operating procedures (SOP) and the challenges that they face.

All three had agreed that it was a good idea that the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) made the decision to reveal locations that were exposed to Covid-19 positive cases, as this would allow people to take the necessary precautions and allow businesses to carry out sanitisation works if their premises were in the list.

Later, Wee said that the joint session between the three councils will not be the first and last event.

“We will see how we can put together a common platform or channel for us to do this again.

“We often communicate with each other, but now we would like to get the people involved. If there is a common platform to allow people in the three places to exchange ideas, it would be beneficial and create a better sense of belonging as Sarawakians,” he said.