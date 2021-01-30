Covid-19: 191 new cases in Sarawak today, 1 death recorded in Song district

KUCHING (Jan 30): Sarawak recorded 191 cases today along with one death, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In a statement today, SDMC added that the death, which occurred in the Song district, now brings the total number of fatalities in the state to 37.

“The 37th death is of a local 41-year-old woman with disabilities (OKU) who was admitted into the Kapit Hospital on Jan 23 after experiencing difficulty in breathing.

Her condition deteriorated rapidly and she died on the same day. She had a history of comorbidity such as high blood pressure, asthma and obesity,” said the statement.

Sibu district continued to record the highest number of new cases today at 81, where 54 involved the Pasai Cluster, 17 from close contact active case detection (ACD), six from self screening, three from symptomatic individuals seeking treatment at medical facilities, and one from a health worker.

This was followed by Kanowit district which recorded 38 new cases today, where 31 involved the Pasai Cluster, five from self screening, one health worker and one from a symptomatic patient.

In Bintulu district, 16 new cases were detected today where eight involved the Rakut Cluster, while in Matu, the 12 new cases recorded were from an ACD following close contact with prior positive cases there.

In Song district, a total of eight new cases were recorded where three involved the Pasai Cluster, three from ACD and two from self screening. In Kapit, a total of seven new cases were detected where six were from ACD for having close contact with known positive cases there, and one self screening.

Sarikei district recorded five new cases with one involving the Pasai Cluster, three from ACD and one from a symptomatic patient, while in Samarahan district, the five new cases involved one from Tabong Cluster and four from ACD.

Miri district recorded four new cases today where two were from self screening, one from ACD and one was a symptomatic patient. Bukit Mabong district recorded four new cases where all were related to the Pasai Cluster.

Two new cases were recorded in Kuching district today where one was an Import B after returning from Kuala Lumpur and one from ACD.

In Beluru district, all two new cases there today were related to the Pasai Cluster while in Dalat District, two new cases recorded today involved one from Pasai Cluster and one from ACD. Meanwhile in Daro, one new case today was detected from an ACD.

Bau district recorded one new case today involving the Tabung Cluster, Belaga District one involving the Pasai Cluster, Selangau district one after being tested positive prior to undergoing surgery, and one new case in Meradong district from a patient experiencing symptoms.

A total of 1,755 active cases were being treated in hospitals throughout the state as of today, where 1,066 were in Sibu Hospital, 273 Miri Hospital, 162 Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), 121 Bintulu Hospital, 92 Kapit Hospital, 36 Sarikei Hospital, 4 Limbang Hospital and 1 in Sipitang Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) in Sabah.

Also today, 177 cases have recovered from Covid-19 and were discharged from the hospitals. They were 121 from Sibu Hospital, 32 from Kapit PKRC, 8 Miri Hospital, 7 SGH, 5 Bintulu Hospital and 4 Sarikei Hospital.

All in all 2,507 out of 4,315 cases in Sarawak or 58.1 per cent have recovered from the disease to date.

SDMC also reported 315 new person-under-investigation (PUS) cases today where 73 were still waiting for the lab test result.

At the same time, 165 new person-under-surveillance (PUS) cases were also recorded in Sarawak, making it a total of 5,056 of them being quarantined in 75 hotels and other accommodations across the state.