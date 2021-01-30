Don’t come to Kapit for now, appeals community leader

KAPIT: Those living outside Kapit, especially in Covid-19 red zones such as Sibu and Kanowit, have been asked not to travel to Kapit for the time being.

Temenggong Tan Kian Hoo, who made the appeal, pointed out that the Covid-19 positive cases detected in Kapit and Bukit Mabong districts were part of the Pasai cluster, which has also hit Song district.

“We hope with fewer people moving around it would be easier and faster to contain Covid-19 among locals. Lately I received numerous complaints of outsiders still coming to Kapit by road. Many of them are from the red zones of Sibu and Kanowit. This must be stopped now.

“Please postpone the planned trips to Kapit for the time being. With fewer people moving around, we hope to contain the spread earlier,” he explained.

Tan recommended staying put and using social media to communicate.

“Sale promoters need not come for the time being. Make use of social medial and e-banking to do transactions. So you don’t need to be present in Kapit while doing businesses.

“We discourage outsiders from coming to Kapit because there are many instances of Covid-19 positive cases who actually have no symptoms at all. This is really dangerous,” he said.

Tan also appealed to the Kapit Disaster Management Committee and all front-liners, especially those manning roadblocks, to strictly enforce movement controls on people coming to Kapit.