Drop in stock prompts Blood Bank to appeal for donation

MIRI: Miri Hospital Blood Bank is appealing for public help to replenish stock as there has been drastic drop in blood donation these few weeks due to the spike in Covid-19 cases here.

“In view of 50 per cent drop in donated blood the past three weeks and high usage, we seek the media and social network users to disseminate this message as it is important to maintain healthy blood stock at Miri Blood Bank,” said Miri Hospital’s Transfusion Medicine Specialist Dr Norkhazarina Omar in a brief statement on Thursday.

“We assure donors and staff safety by practising strict standard operating procedure (SOP) such as using face mask, washing/sanitising hands regularly, as well as disinfecting the donation area,” said Dr Norkhazarina.

She said that Miri Hospital Blood Bank is located far from Covid-19 quarantine wards and other wards with designated parking space for donors to walk-in without an appointment.

It is open Mondays to Thursdays 8am to 12.15pm and 2pm to 4.15pm, and Fridays 8am to 11.15am and 2.15 pm to Miri Hospital 4.15pm.