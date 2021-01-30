Edmund Langgu a boon to PSB, says Baru

KUCHING (Jan 30): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) is very privileged to have elder Dayak statesman Dato Sri Edmund Langgu in the party, said the party presidential council member Baru Bian.

The Selangau MP and Ba Kelalan assemblyman, in a statement welcoming Langgu, said he was very happy that the former federal deputy minister has decided to join PSB.

He also said he never thought that Langgu, at the age of 85, would still be personally involved in the political development in Sarawak.

According to Baru, he has known Langgu since their days in Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) and through the years he found Langgu to be the most consistent Dayak leader.

“He stood firm for what we all believe in and what we want best for our people in Sarawak especially the Dayaks, i.e., the preservation of our adat and culture, recogniton of our Native Customary Rights (NCR) land and the reclaiming of our rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“I regard him as one of our elders and statemen. We are very privileged to have him on board PSB,” he said in the statement,

With Langgu’s entry, Baru hoped many Dayaks would now be convinced that decision made by him and other Dayak leaders to join PSB was the best political decision for the Dayaks.

“As such, I sincerely would like to invite all to join hands with us in PSB and make our dream for a better Sarawak come true,” he said.

Langgu’s application to join PSB was announced in an earlier statement today issued by party president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

Meanwhile, a meeting with Langgu was held today at Baru’s office in Kuching during which Baru presented Langgu with PSB flag.

Also present that time were several Dayak political personalies namely Rukeith Jampong, Ringgit Dinggat, Nicholas Bawin Anggat, Allin Munji, Nicholas Mujah and Jenny Macdonald Unggin.

It was also learnt that the PSB Presidential Council meeting took place this morning through the Zoom online platform.