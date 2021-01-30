H&L Petra Jaya supports Hope Place with donation boxes

KUCHING: H&L Retail Sdn Bhd is supporting Hope Place by placing four donation boxes at its new outlet in Petra Jaya here.

Hope Place founder Kelvin Wan and members were invited to the opening ceremony held yesterday.

“Hope Place would like to thank H&L for their care and support to the under privileged community in Kuching and setting an example,” it said in a press release.

For more information, call Hope Place or Persatuan Kebajikan Harapan Kuching (PKHK) at 082-505987.

Hope Place Kuching is open 8.30am to 5.30pm Mondays to Fridays and 8.30am to 12.30pm on Saturdays. All donations are welcomed and receipts will be given upon request.