Jumat appointed Umno Sabah assistant secretary

KOTA KINABALU: Datuk Jumat Idris has been appointed Umno Sabah assistant secretary.

Umno Sabah chief Datuk Bung Moktar expressed confidence in Jumat’s capability to carry out his duties well because of the latter’s vast experience in the party.

Jumat, he said, was among the pioneer Umno Sabah members as he had joined the party’s struggles from the moment it was set up in Sabah.

According to Bung, Jumat who is former Umno Sepanggar chief and Sepanggar Member of Parliament, is the perfect candidate to help Umno Sabah Secretary Datuk Jafry Arifin who is busy with his duties as Tourism, Culture and Environment minister.

Meanwhile Jumat expressed his gratitude to the Umno Sabah leadership for giving him the trust to hold the post.

“I will do my best to carry out this huge responsibility,” he said.