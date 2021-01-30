Marine police seize RM702,814 worth of smuggled cigarettes, beer in Sibu

SIBU (Jan 30): The Sarawak Marine Police have seized smuggled cigarettes and beer worth RM702,814.05 (including taxes) during a raid at a house at Jalan Trusan at about 3.30pm yesterday afternoon.

Sarawak Marine Police Region 5 Commander ACP Shamsol Kassim said that an inspection of the two-storey house at the location was carried out by a team of marine police members.

“After waiting for two hours and when nobody came to acknowledge the house, the raiding team cut down the door and found a total of 910,000 sticks of cigarettes of different brands and 128 boxes of crates of beer,” he said in a media statement.

He said the items were kept inside the premise without a valid permit.

He said the case has been handed over to the Sibu district police headquarters for further action to be investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.