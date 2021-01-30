Saturday, January 30
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»Marine police seize RM702,814 worth of smuggled cigarettes, beer in Sibu

Marine police seize RM702,814 worth of smuggled cigarettes, beer in Sibu

0
By Philip Wong on News, Sarawak

The confiscated items kept inside the house.

SIBU (Jan 30): The Sarawak Marine Police have seized smuggled cigarettes and beer worth RM702,814.05 (including taxes) during a raid at a house at Jalan Trusan at about 3.30pm yesterday afternoon.

Sarawak Marine Police Region 5 Commander ACP Shamsol Kassim said that an inspection of the two-storey house at the location was carried out by a team of marine police members.

“After waiting for two hours and when nobody came to acknowledge the house, the raiding team cut down the door and found a total of 910,000 sticks of cigarettes of different brands and 128 boxes of crates of beer,” he said in a media statement.

He said the items were kept inside the premise without a valid permit.

He said the case has been handed over to the Sibu district police headquarters for further action to be investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

Recommended Posts