Matu and Daro now yellow zones after 13 Covid-19 cases detected

KUCHING (Jan 30): Matu and Daro districts today have been declared as yellow zones after a total of 13 Covid-19 cases were recorded in both districts in the last 14 days.

This came after Matu recorded 12 new cases today, and Daro one case, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee in a statement today said that all of the cases in the two districts were from active case detection (ACD) operations for those who were close contact to prior cases there.

Meanwhile, Asajaya District today was declared a green zone joining the ranks with eight other green districts in the state after no new cases were detected there in the last 14 days.

However, Song, Dalat, Bintulu, Kanowit, Beluru, Miri, Sibu and Kuching remain as red zones with a total of 1,920 new cases recorded from all of the districts in the last 14 days.

Kapit, Sarikei, Subis and Betong districts remain as orange zones with a total of 114 new cases recorded in the past two weeks.

Lundu, Sebauh, Lawas, Telang Usan, Bukit Mabong, Tatau, Bau, Pakan, Serian, Belaga, Meradong, Julau, Simunjan, Lubok Antu, Selangau, Samarahan and Sri Aman districts remained as yellow zones with a total of 121 new cases recorded in the past 14 days.

With the addition of Asajaya today, Limbang, Tanjung Manis, Tebedu, Mukah, Pusa, Saratok, Kabong and Marudi districts remained as green zones.

On standard operating procedures (SOP) enforcement, the police have issued 10 compounds statewide for SOP violations as of today, where three were in Kuching, three Sibu, two Samarahan and two Padawan.

The Local Government and Housing Ministry as of today issued 158 warning notices where 45 were by the Marudi District Council, 30 Padawan Municipal Council (MPP), 28 Kuching North City Commission (DBKU), 23 Sibu Municipal Council (SMC), 22 Miri City Council (MCC), four Lawas District Council, three Serian District Council and three Bintulu Development Authority (BDA).