‘MKN never issued directives for condo tenants to undergo swab tests’

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Security Council (MKN) has never issued a policy or directive making it compulsory for tenants, including foreigners, or visitors to undergo Covid-19 screenings before being allowed to enter their apartment or condominium units or gated housing areas, said Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

However, he said the MKN would not prevent the management bodies of condominiums or housing areas from doing so for the safety of their residents.

“Closed housing, condominium or apartment areas are private areas where the management can make their own rules for their areas. In fact, they can even make rules restricting entry to visitors like, for example in Sarawak, where outsiders are not allowed to visit the long houses,” he said through a post on his Twitter account yesterday.

He said this, following allegations by several Members of Parliament who stated that the need for a Covid-19 screening test allegedly involved all condominium tenants and this could be a burden for some.

Ismail Sabri said the action of management bodies of condominiums instructing tenants to undergo Covid-19 swab tests before being allowed to enter their units was allowed. — Bernama