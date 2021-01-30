‘Nurseries need to supply 600,000 trees for forest restoration’

KUCHING: There is a need to develop nurseries that can supply 600,000 trees of various species to ensure the success of the forest landscape restoration programme, says Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

“The state government is committed to the 100 Million Trees Planting Campaign, which is part of the Greening Malaysia programme by the federal government,” he said when representing Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Abang Openg at the 78th National Land Council meeting, which was held online yesterday.

Attended by state leaders throughout Malaysia, the meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Second Minister of Urban Development and Natural Resources requested the federal government to consider allocating RM20 million for the purpose under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

He also explained the success of the implementation of one-day land registration in the state, and how the Land and Survey Department improved the efficiency of registration by implementing 100 per cent same-day registration in 2020.

Awang Tengah added the use of the eLasis portal has also enhanced the capability to deal with land administration matters in Sarawak.