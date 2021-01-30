PBDSB approached by several prominent Bidayuh figures to contest under its ticket

KUCHING: Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) will only contest in the Bidayuh-majority seats where it has candidates with potential to win in the coming election.

PBDSB president Bobby William said yesterday several prominent Bidayuh figures and businessmen had approached his party to contest under its ticket.

“But we will only finalise their candidacy during the party’s supreme council meeting,

which will be decided later,” he said.

Bobby said anyone contesting under PBDSB ticket must be a registered PBDSB member and the party would not accept any individual who just want to use the party symbol to contest.

Bobby assured its Gabungan Anak Sarawak (Gasak) partners that PBDSB would not contest in any seat contested by any of them .

“We are one team and so we will avoid contesting against each other in any seat,” he said.

In the last state election, PBDSB contested in three

out of the eight Bidayuh-majority seats, Opar, Kedup and Bukit Semuja.

The other Bidayuh-majority seats are Tasik Biru, Serembu, Mambong, Tarat, Tebedu.

Bobby is also heading Gasak as protem president pending registration approval by the Registrar of Societies (ROS).

Gasak is an alliance consisting of local based political groups and movements such as PBDSB, Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi), Sarawak Workers’ Party (SWP), Sarawak for Sarawakians (S4S) and Sarawak Independence Alliance (SIA).