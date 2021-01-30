Police open investigation paper on ‘Anonymous Malaysia’

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have opened an investigation paper on the hacker group ‘Anonymous Malaysia’, which issued a second warning today that it would launch a cyber attack.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob said its cybercrime division received a report regarding the hackers’ threat and would conduct an investigation on public mischief and criminal intimidation.

“The case will be investigated under Sections 505 and 507 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said when contacted today.

Anonymous Malaysia recently released a video clip, which went viral on social media platforms, threatening to hack government websites.

In the 55-second video, the group claimed that Malaysia’s security systems were at a low level and could allow hackers to sell leaked data, while adding that data of 46 million customers of telecommunication companies had been hacked so far.

Anonymous Malaysia today posted another video, lasting 3 minutes and 17 seconds, claiming that scammers had been cheating the public via email, phone calls and social media since 2015 following a data breach.

The group claimed that the main reason for this was because private and government servers containing such data had been hacked and leaked before being sold to third parties.

Last Tuesday, the National Security Council (MKN), through the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA), had issued a warning notice to all government agencies to take the necessary measures to prevent and minimise the impact of cyber attacks. — Bernama