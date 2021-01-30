Public libraries to stay closed till Feb 14

MIRI: Public libraries under Miri City Council (MCC) will remain closed until Feb 14 in line with the extension of Conditional Movement Control Order.

Its press statement yesterday said the affected libraries are Miri Public Library at Miri Civic Centre, Jalan Kipas; Piasau Branch Library at Jalan Dato Permaisuri; Lutong Branch Library at Jalan Kampung Tulang, Lutong; Taman Tunku Branch Library at Jalan Kuching, Taman Tunku and Bario Library.

“During the CMCO at Miri, which is a Covid Red Zone, these public facilities will remain close for the public’s safety,” said the statement.