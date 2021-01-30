SDMC: Mador Cluster ends today, 10 active clusters remain

KUCHING (Jan 30): The Mador Cluster in Meradong district has officially ended today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In a statement today, the committee said that the State Health Department had declared this, adding that there were no new cases reported from the cluster for the past 28 days.

“The cluster has been categorised as an inter-district cluster where the index case, which is Case 1115, was detected to be positive for Covid-19 after a swab test was undertaken for individuals returning from high-risk areas,” said the committee.

Meanwhile, 10 active clusters remain in the state, namely the Tabong Cluster with nine positive cases, Indah Riang Cluster (20), Bedayan Cluster (14), Rakut Cluster (115), Bukit Sekubong Cluster (30), Jelita Cluster (53), Pasai Cluster (1,902), Keranji Tabuan Cluster (15), Bah Sayap Cluster (96) and Stutong Cluster (41).

The committee listed that 100 individuals had been screened for the Tabong Cluster in Bau with 34 results still pending, 180 individuals screened for Indah Riang Cluster with 25 results pending, 400 individuals screened for Bedayan Cluster with 55 results pending, 400 individuals screened for Rakut Cluster with 25 results pending and 280 individuals screened for Bukit Sekubong Cluster with no results pending.

It further added 290 individuals were screened for the Jelita Cluster with no results pending, 19,250 individuals screened for Pasai Cluster with 1,298 results pending, 181 individuals screened for Keranji Tabuan Cluster with no results pending, 810 individuals screened for Bah Sayap Cluster with no results pending and 570 individuals screened for Stutong Cluster with no results pending.