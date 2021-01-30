SDMC’s latest funeral SOPs well intentioned, aimed at lowering infection curve further, says Archbishop Poh

KUCHING (Jan 30): The State Disaster Management Committee’s (SDMC) latest standard operating procedures (SOP) on funerals is aimed at minimising time and points of contact to prevent the spread of Covid-19, said Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS) chairman Archbishop Simon Poh.

He said the funeral SOP now covers cities, towns, villages and longhouses in Sarawak and that this was done for the good of the people as well as communities.

“I exhort everyone to adhere to the SOP as our respect and concern for the wellbeing over everyone. Together we can overcome and contain this extensive and rising wave of Covid-19 in our land,” he told The Borneo Post today.

With SDMC having issued the latest funeral SOP, Poh said he had asked for it to be circulated widely to church leaders throughout the state.

This, he added, is to be done by church leaders in villages and longhouses who will supplement the work of Village Security and Development Committees (JKKKs) and community leaders.

“This is aimed at flattening the infection curve and preventing new clusters especially in our rural communities where access to medical facilities is difficult,” he added.

Commenting further on the SOP, he expressed his belief that this had been the practice in urban areas, with the restriction being in place since the last Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) took place.

In urban centres especially in Kuching where many funerals were held, he said the SOPs have managed to help contain Covid-19 in urban centres.

“With the Covid-19 infection being detected in rural communities and towns in rural areas, the recent SOP issued by Unifor is aimed at containing the current spread of Covid-19 further.

“As the virus infects indiscriminately without prejudice to race, culture or religion, we as people of our beloved Sarawak will need to work together as one people by following the SOPs such as wearing face masks, maintain 1-metre social distancing in public and reducing all unnecessary trips,” he added.