Tasik Biru rep reminds Bau community to take Covid-19 cases seriously, be careful

KUCHING (Jan 30): People in Bau have to be careful and take the Covid-19 positive cases in the area seriously, said Tasik Biru assemblyman Datuk Henry Harry Jinep.

He cautioned that the virus was borderless and had reached as far as to the interior and remote areas of Sarawak.

“And now it is already within our community in Bau. Very bad indeed.

“In view of the current situation, I would like to remind our community to always take it very seriously and to always adhere to the standard operation procedure (SOP),” he said today.

Harry also remind the community in Bau, especially those who are living within and near the cluster area to stay at home and stay safe, the most immediate action to avoid the spread of the virus.

He said the community also must always observe Sarawak Disaster Management Committee’s (SDMC) advice.

The State Health Department yesterday had identified a new Covid-19 cluster, dubbed the Tabong Cluster in Bau.

SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas told a press conference that the index case for the cluster had been traced back to Case 3,718 after undergoing a screening at a private hospital in Kuching due to symptoms.

He said the result of active contact detection of this case has detected another six more positive cases.

He said as of 12pm Friday, a total of 74 individuals had been screened, of which seven including the index case tested positive, 37 negative and 30 awaiting lab results. Other contact tracing involving this cluster is still being carried out.