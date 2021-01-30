Tiong advises locals not to spread unverified news

BINTULU: Bintulu member of Parliament Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing yesterday urged netizens not to be irresponsible ‘keyboard warriors’ during this extraordinary period of Covid-19 pandemic by spreading unverified news.

“I would like to remind everyone not to believe unverified news being viralled by those seeking attention,” he said, adding that causing public panic would unnecessarily strain frontliners working hard to curb the spread of the virus even more.

He asked the people to reduce the burden of frontliners by complying with the standard operating procedure (SOP) and stay home to help break the chain of infection in Bintulu.

Tiong also advised longhouse residents to stay safe in their own units as the virus had spread unknowlingly at longhouses, affecting the elderly and children.

“Do not be selfish during this trying times,” he stated.