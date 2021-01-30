Two water village houses destroyed by strong winds in Kudat

KUDAT: Two water village houses were destroyed by strong winds during heavy rain at Kampung Tanjung Kapor, here on Friday.

A spokesperson from the Malaysia Civil Defence Force (Sabah) said the heavy rain and thunderstorm also resulted in two other houses inundated in the 1 pm incident.

“We received a distress call at 1.40 pm and immediately deployed personnel to the said location.

“A team of police, fire and rescue personnel and villagers helped to remove the house frame and zinc to prevent it from being swept away by water,” said the spokesperson.

The affected families are currently being placed at Sekolah Agama Rakyat (SAR) Kampung Tanjung Kapor.

The Malaysia Civil Defence Force and other agencies are also monitoring the situation in the area for any eventuality.