Saturday, January 30
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Two water village houses destroyed by strong winds in Kudat

Two water village houses destroyed by strong winds in Kudat

0
By Elton Gomes on Sabah

Rescue workers and villagers salvaging materials from one of the affected houses to prevent them from being swept away.

KUDAT: Two water village houses were destroyed by strong winds during heavy rain at  Kampung Tanjung Kapor, here on Friday.

A spokesperson from the  Malaysia Civil Defence Force (Sabah)  said the heavy rain and thunderstorm also resulted in two other houses inundated in the 1 pm incident.

“We received a distress call at 1.40 pm and immediately deployed personnel to the said location.

“A team of police, fire and rescue personnel and villagers helped to remove the house frame and zinc to prevent it from being swept away by water,” said the  spokesperson.

One of the houses at  Kampung Tanjung Kapor  in Kudat that was inundated during the storm.

The affected families are currently being placed at  Sekolah Agama Rakyat (SAR) Kampung Tanjung Kapor.

The  Malaysia Civil Defence Force  and other agencies are also monitoring the situation in the area for any  eventuality.

Recommended Posts