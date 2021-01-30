Voon: PBK certain to contest in most of the Bidayuh majority seats in next state polls

KUCHING (Jan 30): Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) is almost certain to contest in all the Bidayuh-majority seats, except one, in the coming state election, said its president Voon Lee Shan.

He said PBK in fact had identified their potential candidates to contest in Opar, Tasik Biru, Serembu, Mambong, Tarat, Bukit Semuja, Tebedu and Kedup.

“Only one constituency is still under microscope because the incumbent is too strong.

“The rest are all filled and the potential candidates are already campaigning on the ground for quite some time now,” he said.

Voon, however, preferred not to name the seat that is still under their microscope saying they had given up the seat.

He also declined to name the other potential candidates, saying the party would announce when the time come.

So far, PBK has only announced its potential candidate for Opar, Freedy Misid.

Freedy, 40, holds an Executive Diploma in Business Management from the Open University of Malaysia.

Besides being a professional therapist, Freedy is also a fitness and gym instructor, a qualified reiki practitioner, yoga and swimming instructor.

PBK has decided to go alone and contest all urban and semi-urban seats in the coming 12th Sarawak state election.

Voon early last month said they will not be collaborating with any local and West Malaysia political parties.

“We decided to go alone in urban and semi-urban seats after much encouragement from our party supporters. This decision was done after compromise could not be found with other political parties to work together in our quest for independence,” he said in a statement.

PBK has also announced that it would contest in seven seats in Kuching.

The seats, which comprised urban and semi-urban seats, are Batu Lintang, Padungan, Pending, Kota Sentosa, Batu Kitang, Batu Kawah and Stakan.