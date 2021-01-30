Wong makes police report over Voon’s allegations

SARIKEI: Former chairman of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) Sarikei Central Working Committee, Wong Chin King, lodged a police report against party president Voon Lee Shan over his allegations following the former’s resignation from the party.

He said he had given Voon two weeks to withdraw his statement and apologise to him. When Voon failed to do so within the period, he said he was compelled to lodge a police report yesterday.

“In response to the distorted facts and self-deceiving remarks made by Parti Bumi Kenyalang on Dec 29 last year, Wong, a prospective Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak candidate for Repok, has asked Voon to withdraw the remarks and apologise to him within 14 days,” Wong’s representative was quoted by an online news portal on Jan 14 .

Voon, in his statement, had claimed that he had been served with show cause letter before Christmas last year; that he must explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against him for making many remarks and statements on his social media page, Wong said.

Wong, who tendered his resignation from PBK on Dec 26, said he left the party as he had lost confidence and trust in its top leadership.