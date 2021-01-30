Yayasan S’wak now wholly owns UCTS

KUCHING: University College of Technology Sarawak (UCTS) is now wholly owned by Yayasan Sarawak.

A press release yesterday said Yayasan Sarawak has appointed Assistant Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee as chairman of the board of directors.

UCTS is the culmination of Sarawak’s vision and commitment in establishing a world-class institution of higher learning to spearhead the development and production of technical human resource for the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE).

Located in Sibu, one of the main gateways into SCORE, UCTS’ campus is equipped with the latest state-of-the-art facilities for teaching, learning, and research activities necessary in the production of graduates required by the industry.

Besides UCTS, Yayasan Sarawak also owns Curtin University Malaysia in Miri and Swinburne University of Technology in Kuching.