298 new cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 298 new positive Covid-19 cases, zero death and 391 recoveries today, said Sabah’s official Covid-19 spokesperson, Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

“According to the report of Sabah State Health Department, the number of new Covid-19 positive cases in the state today is 298, making the cumulative total to 48,868 cases. No death has been recorded today,” he said.

“A total of 391 Covid-19 patients have been discharged or recovered from the hospital, taking the cumulative recovery total to 45,212. A total of 2,152 patients are receiving treatment, namely 709 people in the hospitals and 1,420 in the Covid Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centres (PKRC) and 23 at the Temporary Detention Centre (PTS) or prison.

“The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) is 95 and 27 people require ventilators,” said Masidi, the Local Government and Housing Minister and Finance Minister II, here today.

Masidi added Kota Kinabalu recorded 45 Covid-19 positive cases, the highest number in Sabah today, followed by Keningau (28), Lahad (26), Tawau (24), Kudat (22), Sipitang (22), Papar (18), Tuaran (14), Sandakan (13), Penampang (12), Putatan (11), Kalabakan (11), Beaufort (10), Kinabatangan (8), Kunak (8), Kota Belud (6), Kota Marudu (4), Semporna (3), Beluran (3), Nabawan (3), Tenom (3), Ranau (2), Kuala Penyu (1) and Telupid (1).

He said no cases were found in Tongod, Pitas and Tambunan today.

He added Tambunan shifted from the red to orange zone while Sipitang turned from orange to red zone, and no new cluster had been reported.

“Of the 298 Covid-19 positive cases recorded, a total of 223 cases (74.8%) were from close contact screening, 29 cases (9.7%) from symptomatic screening, 13 cases (4.4%) from existing cluster screenings, seven cases (2.4%) PERKESO screening, and 26 cases (8.7%) from other categories,” he said.

“The total bed capacity at Covid-19 Hospital are1,084 units. Meanwhile, the PKRC have 4,251 units. The total beds at PTS or prison are 1,100, making it a total bed capacity of 6,435 units. The percentage of bed usage today is 33.44 percent,” he added.

Meanwhile, Masidi said up to January 31, 1,826 Prihatin Covid-19 2.0 food baskets had been distributed to the target group in Sabah.