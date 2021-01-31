Covid-19: 135 new cases in Sarawak, 1 death recorded in Sibu

KUCHING (Jan 31): Sarawak recorded 135 new Covid-19 positive cases along with one death today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update statement, SDMC said the death, which occurred in Sibu, brought the state’s total number of fatalities to 38.

“Of the new Covid-19 positive cases, Sibu had 47 followed by Miri (32), Bintulu (15), Bau (11), Subis (7), Song (7), Kuching (5), Kanowit (4), Lundu (3), Serian (2) and Sri Aman and Sebauh (1 each).

“This brings the total number of cumulative positive cases in Sarawak to 4,450,” it said.

SDMC said the latest fatality involved a 73-year-old Sarawakian man, who was found unconscious at home by his family on Jan 29.

The paramedic rushed to the man’s house upon receiving a distress call from the family. He was pronounced dead by the paramedic on the spot.

The rT-PCR test was carried out on him on Jan 29 when he was found positive for Covid-19.

The case is said to have history of a fever and coughed three days prior to his passing. The case had hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidaemia.

According to SDMC, 17 of the 47 cases detected in Sibu are involved in the Pasai Cluster.

Also involved in the same cluster were one case detected in Miri, all seven cases detected in Song, all four cases detected in Kanowit and all three cases detected in Lundu.

SDMC said 12 of the 32 cases detected in Miri were involved in the Rakut Cluster, adding that four other cases detected in Bintulu also involved the same cluster.

All the 11 cases detected in Bau were involved in the Tabong Cluster while one case detected in Serian involved the Bedayan Cluster and the one other case detected in Sebauh involved the Bukit Sekubong Cluster.

SDMC said the state recorded a total of 186 new recoveries and discharged cases, of which, Sibu Hospital had 127 cases, Miri Hospital (19), Bintulu Hospital (16), Sarikei Hospital (10), Sarawak General Hospital (8) and Kapit PKRC (6).

“This brings the total recoveries and discharged cases in Sarawak to 2,693 or 60.52 per cent of the total cases.”

SDMC said a total of 1,703 individuals are still receiving treatment at various hospitals across the state.

Of the total, 994 cases are with Sibu Hospital followed by Miri Hospital (293), Sarawak General Hospital (171), Bintulu Hospital (121), Kapit Hospital (93), Sarikei Hospital (26), Limbang Hospital (4) and Sipitang PKRC, Sabah (1).

SDMC said a total of 134 persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases were reported, adding that 59 of them are awaiting laboratory test results.