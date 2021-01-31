Foo braces for anticipated four-cornered fight in Pending

KUCHING: Milton Foo, a potential candidate for Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) to wrest Pending from the opposition in the 12th state polls, is ready to take on another battle again.

If the 44-year-old is nominated by his party he will be standing in the same seat for a second time, facing his former high school classmate Violet Yong, the incumbent for Democratic Action Party (DAP).

According to Foo, he has not ceased serving the constituents and communities in the Pending constituency since his defeat in the 2016 state election.

“I remain active on the ground in Pending constituency after my loss.

“ I continue my journey to serve the people and am also vocal to speak up for the people on major issues,” he said when contacted here yesterday.

Foo, a lawyer who owns legal firm Messrs Milton and Co. Advocates, said he is expecting a four-cornered fight or an even fiercer battle in Pending.

Apart from Yong, he said he is anticipating contenders from Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) and Gabungan Anak Sarawak (Gasak).

“It will be a four-cornered fight, at least, this time, with DAP, PBK and Gasak.”

Foo said it does not matter whether Pending is a black, grey or even white seat to SUPP.

He believes that people would notice who was always there for them when they needed a helping hand.

He claimed the opposition has been providing lip service and not fulfilling election promises such as recognition of Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) and 20 per cent oil and gas royalties to Sarawak.

“The people will notice who is always present for them in time of need and help. People are getting sick of (the opposition) talking big but never fulfil their election promises.

“If the people believe there is still hope for Pending, they shall see who will serve them better and solve Pending issues,” he pointed out.

According to him, these include illegal squatters, land titles, security issues and some residential areas in Pending needing improvement works for ditches, roads, street lights, parks and back-lanes.

“There is also a need to look into improving wet markets and hawker centres as well as commercial and industrial areas in Pending.”

Foo and his team visited all three wet markets in the Pending constituency namely Kenyalang Market, Bintawa Market and Sg Apong Market yesterday amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

They handed out festive couplets to hawkers and stall operators in conjunction with the coming Lunar New Year which falls on Feb 12.

He said they visited the markets during off-peak hours and observed the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the authorities.

“We also remind them of the need to strictly comply with the SOP and stay safe at all times. And wishing them a safe Chinese New Year in advance,” he said.

In the 2016 election, Yong retained Pending with a comfortable 5,012 vote-majority in a straight fight with Foo who polled 7,442 votes.

Yong, who is a three-term Pending assemblywoman, first won the seat in the 2006 election after defeating then SUPP secretary-general and former assistant minister Datuk Sim Kheng Hui.

In the 2011 state polls, she successfully defended the seat after polling a whopping 14,375 votes against then SUPP secretary-general Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is now Local Government and Housing Minister and Batu Kawah assemblyman.