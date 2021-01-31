U-21’s Gerald, Hizaz train with Sabah FC

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah’s President Cup (under-21) footballers Gerald Gadit and Mohd Hizaz Lokman are currently training with the state senior squad, Sabah FC.

The duo are among the eight junior players that have been roped in to the head

coach Kurniawan Dwi Yulianto’s Super League side.

Hizaz, 21, in fact has been with the senior side since November last year and followed by Gerald, who is also 21 years of age.

The highly rated Gerald and Hizaz were former trainees under sports school at SMK Datuk Peter Mojuntin, Penampang and SMK Mutiara Impian, Penang respectively.

And tough tackling defender Gerald has represented the national under-19 squad while forward Hizaz was part of the Sabah’s Malaysia Games (Sukma) squad that won a bronze medals in Perak in 2018.

Gerald and Hizaz first gained attention when they were with the state Youth Cup (under-19) squad in 2017 under the then head coach Jelius Ating.

According to Sabah’s President Cup squad head coach Johnny Dominicus, both Gerald and Hizaz would be registered under the under-21 squad but they would continue to train with the state senior side.

Johnny said Kurniawan had informed him of the matter.

“We have held discussion and it will be beneficial to the young players where they will get more exposure with the senior team,” he said.

Johnny went on to say the exposure and experience training with the senior team too would be a huge boost to Sabah preparation to face not only the 2021 President Cup which is expected to kick-off in June but also the 20th Sukma in Johor next year.

It is learnt that the young players will sign their contract with Sabah Football Association (Safa) tomorrow.