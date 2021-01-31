GPS Dayak leaders say they respect veteran politician Langgu although some claiming he’s being ‘used’ by PSB

KUCHING (Jan 31): Dayak leaders from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) said they have nothing but respect for veteran politician Dato Sri Edmund Langgu despite having joined an opposition party Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB). although some of them claimed that he was being ‘used’ by PSB.

Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira criticised PSB for trying to ‘make use’ of Langgu to attract the Dayaks’ support to the party after not being successful in getting support from the other communities.

“PSB will do any means to attract Dayaks to support the party despite getting little support from other communities. To that, I, personally, do not like to see our veteran Dayak leaders being used by certain people for their political gain,” he said when contacted today.

Gira said after retiring from active politics for more than a decade, Langgu should have continued to retire peacefully and let the younger generation take over.

“I fully understand that is his democratic rights to support the party for his political platform. But for him to come back into politics, I don’t see the need for him.

“As the younger generation, my humble advice to Dato Sri (Langgu) is to follow the footsteps of Tan Sri Leo Moggie to retire gracefully from politics and let the younger generation take over the rule.

“Anyway, that is his choice, and I would like to wish him to always be blessed with good health and long life,” he added.

PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh yesterday (Jan 30) announced that Langgu had applied to join the party, and his application had been approved and welcomed wholeheartedly by the party’s leadership.

Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Snowdan Lawan opined that it would have been better for Langgu to continue contributing objectively to Sarawak and the Dayak community specifically, like what he had been doing during his glory days.

However, Snowdan, who is also Balai Ringin assemblyman, noted that Langgu has the rights to practice his democratic rights to make a comeback into politics by joining PSB.

“Firstly he was one of the pioneers in the Dayak political scene with his glory days recorded historically along with his achievements both in public and private sectors. But we can’t also deny that new leaders are emerging, forcing the pioneers to give way humbly. Those wishing to come back aren’t abnormal either.

“Secondly his achievements then were not done alone, but driven by the government mechanisms that supported him. He was made, not necessarily born. He made it but somehow wanted a comeback.

“It would have been a better deal to stick and contribute objectively to the state, and the Dayak community specifically, like what had been doing during his glory days,” he said.

Snowdan added that GPS, moving forward, would continue with its ‘Sarawak First’ agenda in all aspects for the benefit of all Sarawakians including Langgu, and wished him all the best.

Layar assemblyman Gerald Rentap Jabu said based on the federal and state constitutions, Langgu, who is now 85, has the right to make a comeback into politics and contributes in his own way.

“Our governing political system is based on parliamentary democracy. With the federal and state constitution amended, anyone from 18-years-old and above can offer themselves as a candidate as long as he or she is not a bankrupt, has been criminally convicted and of sound mind.

“Dato Sri Edmund Langgu is a veteran politician, held positions in several political parties and even served in the Barisan Nasional (BN) Federal Cabinet as a deputy minister. I’m sure he can contribute to the council of elders and leadership mantle of that party,” he said.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth chief however stressed that GPS is focusing on the well being of the ‘rakyat’, connectivity, digital economy platforms and most important the socio economic well being of Sarawakians especially during the current enduring time of Covid-19 pandemic.

“The ‘rakyat’ is more important for now and not the political stories of has been,” said Rentap.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing reserved his comments when asked to comment on Langgu joining PSB.

“As both of us were former members of PBDS, I wish him all the best,” he said.

The Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president declined to comment further.