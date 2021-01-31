Kpg Sg Ud folk who violate Targeted MCO face stern action, says Dalat OCPD

MUKAH: Stern action will be taken against anyone caught violating the Targeted Movement Control Order (TMCO) imposed on Kampung Sungai Ud, said Dalat police chief DSP Saga Chunggat.

He said he had received complaints from the public that some residents of the village had bypassed the five roadblocks set up in the area by using the waterways.

“To those who are stubborn and do not follow instructions, I give a final warning. We will not compromise against anyone who breaks the Targeted MCO, even those using boats to come out,” he said yesterday.

Those caught will be issued a compound of RM1,000, he added.

Kampung Sungai Ud and Kampung Sungai Ud Hilir were placed under the Targeted MCO until Feb 9 following an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Dalat, one of nine red-zone districts in Sarawak.