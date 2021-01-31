MyDobi coin laundry opens new outlet

MIRI: MyDobi coin laundry has opened a new outlet at Pelita Commercial Centre here (same row as Tabung Haji office) .

Customers may use myDobi Connect app to pay for services to activate the washing machines and dryers. Just download the app on Google Play or Apple App Store , top up the amount and scan the QR Code on top of washing machines to pay and start the machines. Wifi is available in MyDobi.

According to its CEO Sheila Sim, in connection with its opening, customers who top up a minimum of RM30 may redeem seven-day free wash vouchers valid from 30 Jan to Feb 6.

She added that with myDobi Connect app, customers enjoy the convenience of going cashless though the laundry still has machines that accept cash and dispense tokens.

During Conditional Movement Control Order, it is open 6am to 10pm.