Number of flood victims in Sarawak increases to 171, another PPS set up in Serian

KUCHING (Jan 31): The number of flash flood victims in Sarawak has increased to 171 victims as of 12pm today as compared to 133 victims at 8am this morning.

A new temporary evacuation centres (PPS) has also been set up at Dewan Baru Kampung Rimba Padi in Serian at 11am this morning making the total PPS in Sarawak to four.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement said the PPS is currently sheltering a total of 38 victims from 15 families.

The number of victims at the other three PPS remained unchanged.

Also in Serian are the PPS at Dewan Kampung Lintang Baru (84 victims, 20 families) and Dewan Betong Kanowit (22 victims, six families).

In Simunjan, only one PPS has been set up at Dewan Masyarakat Lubok Buntin in Simunjan, the PPS is currently catering to a total of 27 victims from seven families.

According to the Sarawak Almanac, the King Tide is expected to reach six metres at 7.15pm tonight.