Only 668 individuals turned up for large-scale Covid-19 screening at Sibu Jaya market: Sibu health office

SIBU (Jan 31): Only 668 individuals turned up for the large-scale Covid-19 screening held at Sibu Jaya market here today, said the Sibu Divisional Health Office.

Its assistant environmental health officer Mohd Nor Akmal said the screening which started at around 9am, concluded at around 2pm.

Earlier on, Mohd Nor Akmal said that they had expected to collect about 2,000 samples based on the number of samples collected during similar screening at Sibu Indoor Stadium previously.

During the screening at the Sibu Indoor Stadium previously, he said more than 1,000 people turned up on the first day on Jan 12.

Mohd Nor Akmal said the screening was conducted by about 30 health workers from Sibu. They were assisted by back up teams from Sarikei and Samarahan.

The screening was held following an increase in positive cases in Sibu Jaya.

Sibu Jaya has a population of about 30,000.