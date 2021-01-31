SDMC: New ‘Jalan Pengiran’ cluster detected in Matu, total active clusters in Sarawak now at 11

KUCHING (Jan 31): One new Covid-19 cluster, dubbed the Jalan Pengiran Cluster in Matu, has been identified by the State Health Department today, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement.

The index case for the cluster had been traced back to Case 3,218 after undergoing an individual screening due to symptoms on Jan 24.

“The workplace cluster is a district administration centre at Jalan Pengiran Matu. The index case was a Sarawakian man who made a social visit to Sibu. The result of active contact detection and family members of this case has detected another seven more positive cases,” said SDMC.

A total of 65 individuals had been screened, of which eight including the index case tested positive, 57 negative and none awaiting lab results.

With the addition of the new cluster, the state now has 11 active Covid-19 clusters.

There were five clusters which recorded new positive cases today, namely the Pasai Cluster in Sibu with 32, Rakut Cluster in Miri with 16, Tabong Cluster in Bau with 11, Bukit Sekubong Cluster in Sebauh with one case and Bedayan Cluster in Serian with one case.

The total number of positive cases for the Pasai Cluster in Sibu is now 1,934 cases with a total of 22,000 individuals have been screened where 18,908 have tested negative and 1,158 are still awaiting lab test results.

The Rakut Cluster in Miri now has a total of 131 cases, with a total of 450 individuals have been screened where 284 have tested negative and 35 are still awaiting lab test results.

The Tabong Cluster in Bau now has a total of 30 cases, with a total of 150 individuals have been screened where 75 have tested negative and 55 are still awaiting lab test results.

The Bedayan Cluster in Serian now has a total of 15 cases with a total of 460 individuals have been screened where 385 have tested negative and 60 are still awaiting lab test results.

The Bukit Sekubong Cluster in Sebauh a total of 31 cases, with a total of 300 individuals have been screened where 255 have tested negative and 14 are still awaiting lab test results.

The five other active clusters, Indah Riang Cluster in Kuching, Jelita Cluster in Miri, Keranji Tabuan Cluster in Kuching, Bah Sayap Cluster in Miri and Stutong Cluster in Kuching did not record any new cases.

Meanwhile, Song, Dalat, Bintulu, Kanowit, Beluru, Miri, Sibu and Kuching remain as red zones in Sarawak with a total of 1,993 local transmission cases reported in the districts in the last 14 days.

Kapit, Sarikei, Subis and Betong remain as orange zones with a total of 120 local transmission cases reported in the districts in the last 14 days.

Matu, Daro, Lundu, Sebauh, Lawas, Telang Usan, Bukit Mabong, Tatau, Bau, Pakan, Serian, Belaga, Meradong, Julau, Simunjan, Lubok Antu, Selangau, Samarahan and Sri Aman remain as yellow zones with a total of 148 local transmission cases reported in the districts in the last 14 days.

Nine other districts are still classified as green zones.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.