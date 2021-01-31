Sibu health office: Some 2,000 samples expected to be collected during large-scale Covid screening in Sibu Jaya

SIBU (Jan 31): The Sibu divisional health office has expected to collect some 2,000 samples during a large-scale Covid-19 screening session conducted at Sibu Jaya market here today.

Its assistant environmental health officer Mohd Nor Akmal said the large-scale screening was conducted from 9am until 1pm.

“We will extend the time until afternoon if the queue is still long,” he told reporters today.

He said they believed the target could be achieved based on the number of people who turned up for similar screening at Sibu Indoor Stadium previously.

“More than 1,000 people turned up on the first day of similar screening at Sibu Indoor Stadium on Jan 12.

“We pray that the weather will be good. Pity those lining-up to take their swab test if it rains,” he added.

Mohd Nor Akmal said the screening was conducted by about 30 health workers from Sibu. They were also assisted by the back up teams from Sarikei and Samarahan.

The screening was held following an increase in positive cases in Sibu Jaya.

He noted the first individual who underwent the swab test today was a woman who went to the test centre at around 6am.

Sibu Jaya has a population of more than 30,000.