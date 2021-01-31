‘ST. Louis Superman’ producer Poh Si Teng appointed director of IDA funds

KUALA LUMPUR: Oscar-nominated documentary short ‘St. Louis Superman’ producer, Poh Si Teng, who hails from Penang, has joined the Los Angeles-based International Documentary Association (IDA) as the new director of IDA Funds and Enterprise Programme.

The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) in a statement yesterday said the appointment of Poh, announced through the IDA official website on Thursday was to replace Carrie Lozano.

Poh, who will oversee the documentary grant development portfolio in the United States and global markets at IDA, was previously nominated for the 92nd Academy Awards (Oscars) in the Best Documentary category (Short Subject) for ‘St. Louis Superman’.

“With extensive experience in documentary production at Al-Jazeera International, she has also contributed as a journalist to several international media organisations including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Agence France-Presse and India Times, and has also received nomination in the Emmy Awards’ News and Documentary category in 2016,” said the statement.

Thus, FINAS hopes that Poh’s vast experience in the documentary and publishing industry will enable her to contribute her expertise and experience in driving the country’s creative industry to the global stage.

In line with the aspirations of the road to the Oscars, the corporation also welcomes cooperation and synergies with Malaysian creative talent based overseas in empowering aspects of content development, human capital, investment and global marketing. — Bernama