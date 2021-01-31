Stanley: 14,636 work-related travel permits issued by Sibu police from Jan 25 to Jan 30 during MCO

SIBU (Jan 31): The police here have issued a total of 14,636 work-related travel permits from Jan 25 to Jan 30 for businesses categorised as essential services under the Movement Control Order (MCO), said Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit.

He disclosed that as many as 384 applications had been rejected for various reasons throughout the same period.

“The total number of permits issued today as of 4pm is 296 while nine applications were rejected,” Stanley told The Borneo Post when contacted today.

Meanwhile, Sibu Resident Charles Siaw had said that the police permit application for work-related travel for businesses categorised as essential services under the MCO in Sibu division was aimed at further reducing traffic movement.

Siaw, who is Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) chairman, had said that effective Jan 27, employees travelling to-and-fro from work would require the police permit.

Essential services include the manufacturing, construction, services, distribution trade, plantation and commodities sectors and only 30 per cent attendance of the management team is permitted, while the number of workers is determined by the implementation of social distancing and public health protocol in the workplace.

The MCO in Sibu has been extended effective midnight on Jan 30 until February 14.