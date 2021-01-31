‘Take note of slope erosion along Miri-Marudi road’

MIRI: Road users are urged to take extra precaution when using Miri-Marudi road following slope erosion at several locations along the stretch.

Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin has urged Public Works Department (JKR) here to put up warning signages to alert road users of the dangers.

Lee, who is also Senadin assemblyman, said this following a visit to Rh Lambor at Sungai Teniku, Off Miri-Marudi road on Friday to check on a minor landslide near the junction to the longhouse.

Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf, divisional JKR engineer Chong Chi Fam and an officer from Civil Defence Force also came along.

Lee has asked Chong to immediately carry out remedial and repair works on the affected areas.

On the minor landslide at the junction to the longhouse. Lee said it happened during a heavy downpour on Jan 28.

“No one was hurt in the incident and I have asked the JKR to carry out remedial work.”