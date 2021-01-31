Thunderstorms with showers expected over most part of Sarawak this week

KUCHING (Jan 31) Thunderstorms with showers are expected to occur over most part of Sarawak during this week (Jan 31-Feb 6), with temperatures between 23 and 32 degrees Celsius.

Data posted on Malaysia Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) website showed that Kuching district would be experiencing downpours in the morning, with thunderstorms forecasted to occur in the afternoon.

Rain is also forecasted in Lundu and Bau this week, with thunderstorms expected to occur starting Feb 2 onwards.

Thunderstorms with downpours are also forecasted to occur in Samarahan, Serian, Sri Aman, Sarikei, Betong, Sibu, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Limbang this week.

Meanwhile, MetMalaysia yesterday evening issued a warning of heavy rain and strong winds over the southern part of Sarawak.

In a statement issued yesterday, MetMalaysia forecasted that the weather condition is set to occur in Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Serian and Betong.

This is expected to last until today.

Previously, MetMalaysia had forecasted isolated thunderstorms with showers over most parts of Sarawak and expected to occur during late evening and persists until night over Sarawak’s interior.

This was due to the prevailing northeast monsoon season, which is expected to last until March.

Rain was also expected over the state’s western coastal areas in the morning due to ‘Borneo Vortex’ – a convergence of air mass with high moisture content that occurs over Borneo, normally associated with heavy rain.