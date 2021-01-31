Woman suspect in child abuse case not a mental patient – police

MELAKA (Jan 31): The 32-year-old woman suspected to have abused her son, which resulted in the death of the seven-year-old boy in Taman Krubong Jaya here last Friday, is not a mental patient, although she had received psychiatric treatment in 2019.

Melaka Criminal Investigation Department head ACP Mohd Sukri Kaman said the woman only received normal psychiatric treatment at the Melaka Hospital and was not confirmed a mental patient, as claimed.

“The police did not obtain any report on the suspect having mental problem nor had she been issued with a card for mental patient.

“She had never been treated at any mental hospital,” she said when contacted by Bernama today.

The woman and her husband, 38, are in remand for seven days since yesterday to facilitate police investigation into the boy’s death.

The child was allegedly drowned in a water tub in his house in the 4 pm incident. However, preliminary investigations found physical injuries on the victim’s body.

The body was taken to Melaka Hospital Forensic Department for post-mortem and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. – Bernama