Young Malaysians Movement releases CNY song of unity (Video)

KUCHING: Young Malaysians Movement (YMM) Batu Lintang Branch has unveiled its first song and music video for the coming Chinese New Year (CNY) celebration which showcases the unity among Sarawakians through a blend of Sarawak ethnic musical instruments.

According to its vice president Vincent Ng, the song entitled ‘A Taste of Reunion’ is an example of how the many Sarawakians of different cultures and traditions come together to celebrate Chinese New Year.

Several lines of the lyric were written in different languages spoken in Sarawak, he said.

“The song reminds listeners of the wonderful and fun times during reunions of families and friends. Yes, the pandemic has caused many families and friends to miss out precious times and moments together, and be separated from one another, all sacrificed for the safety of their love ones. But the bonds remain strong despite not being able to gather,” he said.

“Reunion belongs to everyone, regardless of the colour of your skin, regardless of the language you speak. This song is a reminder of us as people with different background and culture to love one another and to live in peace and harmony.”

The song was written and composed by Sim Kok How, who took two months to finish it. The video shooting for the music video took two days and involved some 20 people, including Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How.

See is also a sponsor for the song and music video together with Rainbow Cafe.

The music video was shot at Rainbow Cafe which is located at the old Batu Kawa Market.

The singers and actors for the song and music video were Vincent himself, Low Yong Hui, Pauline Liew, James Wong, Phoebe Voon, Liew Ching Song, Janic Lin, Ng Moi Kin, Yong Sze Pau, Hii Sze How, Chen Kuoyang, Andy Voon, Jasper Tan, Eric Lau, Jeffery Mok, Jacklin Simo, Patricia Ainon, Celine Hua, Gracelyn Phang, Evelyn Ng, Sim Chia Le, Wayne Pang, Abigail Sim and Shawn Thien.

The performers are from various race and age.

Vincent said the music video has been uploaded on YMM Batu Lintang Branch YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VT1zgR6eGP0 on Friday.

At the same time, he said YMM Batu Lintang also thanked all the sponsors for the success of this music video, and wish everyone good health and happiness always.